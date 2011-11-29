* Cooperation to be announced on Thursday - source
* News comes after Toyota announcement of plug-in Prius
* BMW shares flat, Toyota closed up 1.9 percent
(Adds detail on announcement, background on partnerships)
MUNICH, Nov 29 German carmaker BMW
(BMWG.DE) and Japanese rival Toyota Motor (7203.T) are planning
to cooperate on research into lithium-ion batteries for electric
cars, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Tuesday.
It was also reported over the weekend that the two were in
talks for a partnership on 'green' vehicles, with BMW set to
provide the Japanese firm with diesel engines. [ID:nL4E7MP1NL]
The two companies are expected to announce the cooperation
at a joint press conference at 0700 GMT on Thursday in Tokyo,
the source said.
BMW and Toyota both declined to comment.
Under Akio Toyoda, who became chief executive in mid-2009,
Toyota has forged partnerships with a string of companies
including Tesla (TSLA.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Salesforce.com
(CRM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) to co-develop hybrid trucks.
Senior sources at Toyota said they believed BMW was a good
match as a partner, with corporate cultures that could work well
together.
Toyota earlier on Tuesday unveiled a plug-in Prius hybrid
car with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries ahead of the Tokyo
Motor Show, touting it as the world's most practical green car.
[ID:nL4E7MT0XY]
A tie-up between Toyota and BMW comes at a time when rivals
Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), Renault SA (RENA.PA) and Daimler AG
(DAIGn.DE) are working on various joint projects, sharing
engines and other technologies to save on R&D costs that are
ballooning with the need to meet stricter environmental
regulations.
Since an electric car often costs twice as much to buy as a
conventional car powered by a combustion engine, researchers are
searching for a way to make the lithium-ion lighter and less
expensive.
Toyota has said it was willing to share its hybrid
technology with rivals and also has plans to supply Mazda Motor
Corp (7261.T). It is not new to working with other brands on
engines either, co-developing many of its sports car engines
with motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor (7272.T), in which it has a
small equity stake.
BMW shares were flat at 52.99 euros at 1105 GMT,
Toyota closed up 1.9 percent.
