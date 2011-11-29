* Demand for ECB funding hits 2-yr high amid tensions

* ECB fails to fully offset bond purchases

* Experts relaxed about sterilisation miss

* Interbank market conditions continue to deteriorate

By Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 The European Central Bank failed to sterilise the full value of its euro zone government bond purchases in an operation on Tuesday, with analysts saying the surprise numbers added to signs of stress in the banking sector.

A shortfall in the sterilisation operation - it drew back 194 billion euros from banks versus a target of 203.5 billion - would add up to the outright quantitative easing which the ECB is firmly resisting as a next step in efforts to ease the debt crisis.

Analysts said they expected, judging by previous operations, that the bank would reclaim the shortfall in a week's time, but the numbers still sent a quiver through banking markets.

"There may be incentives to hang on to liquidity, there's quite a lot of stress, quite a lot of dislocation in the market and may well be that a handful of institutions have decided to hang on to liquidity rather than give it back to the ECB," said Societe Generale economist James Nixon.

"What has always happened in the past is that in the next weekly repo for the ECB that shortfall is made up so it is not something that is viewed as particularly significant by the ECB," he added.

Funding strains weighing on euro zone banks were clearly evident on Tuesday as demand for ECB loans hit a new two-year high and banks' reluctance to part with their cash saw the central bank fail to fully offset its government bond purchases.

Intensifying fears about the financial health of Italy, Spain and other debt-strained countries have seen banks limit which peers they lend to and try and bolster their own finances in case they have to swallow losses on troubled euro zone bonds.

A total of 192 banks took a combined 265.5 billion euros at the ECB's once-a-week handout of limit-free seven-day loans on Tuesday, beating the 247 billion that 178 banks took last week and the second week running that demand hit a new two-year high.

The ECB has bought a total of 203.5 billion euros in troubled euro zone bonds since May 2010 and needed to draw that much cash back from banks to mean the purchases have no impact on the supply of money - and hence potentially inflation.

It was the first time since May it had failed to 'sterilise' the purchases but analysts remained more concerned by the higher demand for weekly funding.

The number of banks being locked out of open markets dues to fears about their survival has continued to grow in recent weeks, leaving the ECB as the only option for funding for many.

This week's take up of weekly funding was higher than at any point since mid-2009. The ECB will also offer 3-month money on Wednesday, with analysts in a Reuters poll expecting banks to take 50 billion euros in that tender. [ID:nL5E7MS2PD]

"The situation is clearly getting worse and those that are struggling to get funding so they have to go the ECB," said one London-based money market trader. "Banks that are in the periphery, the ones with the lower ratings are finding it tough," he added.

