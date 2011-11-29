STUTTGART Nov 29 An injunction against HTC smartphone sales in Germany can be enforced after the world No. 4 smartphone vendor dropped an appeal last week, a spokeswoman for the Karlsruhe higher court said on Tuesday.

The lower-level Mannheim court ruled in February 2009 against HTC in a patent fight with German firm IPCom, allowing an injunction against sales of HTC phones using the UMTS technology, and setting a penalty of up to 250,000 euros each time the injunction was contravened.

HTC, all of whose smartphones use UMTS technology, withdrew its appeal against the 2009 decision to the Karlsruhe court.

IPCom on Monday asked HTC to stop sales and distribution of all its smartphones in Germany, but the Taiwanese firm said on Tuesday it continues to sell.

HTC repeated the legal fight would have no impact on its business in Germany because the injunction covered only one HTC handset, which is no longer sold in Germany, and it has also modified its implementation of the UMTS standards.

Partly due to legal challenges investors have started to lose faith in HTC, fearing it cannot regain the innovative streak that catapulted it from an obscure contract maker to the world's No.4 smartphone brand. Its shares have dropped around 30 percent in two weeks.

HTC's Desire, Sensation and Wildfire models have lost ground to Apple Inc's iPhones and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy line-up, prompting calls for a change of tack in a fast-moving and fickle market.

IPCom is also fighting Nokia over usage of patents it acquired from Bosch. Bosch created the portfolio between the mid-1980s and 2000, and it includes some of the key patents in the wireless industry, such as patent 100, which standardises a cellphone's first connection to a network. (Reporting By Hendrick Sackmann, and Tarmo Virki)