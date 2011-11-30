(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

ROMANIA PLANS TO SELL 4.5 BLN LEI DEBT IN DECEMBER

Romania plans to sell 4.5 billion lei ($1.38 billion) worth of leu currency bills and bonds in December, compared with 3.94 billion lei it sold this month, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

S&P CUTS ROMANIA'S LOCAL CURRENCY RATINGS

Standard & Poor's affirmed Romania's 'BB+/B' foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings with a Stable outlook on Tuesday. It lowered the local-currency long- and short-term ratings to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The move follows the agency's revised methodology which narrows the gap between the local- and foreign-currency ratings on most rated sovereigns.

CEE MARKETS-HUNGARY RATE HIKE FAILS TO SOOTHE MARKETS

Hungary's forint fell on Tuesday despite a central bank decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in an attempt to shore up markets hammered by doubts over public finances.

RETAIL

Retailer Selgros will open its nineteenth store in Romania next week, the first in the last three years, after an investment of about 20 million euros.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 16

NEW METRO TRAINS

Bucharest's underground rail operator Metrorex signed a contract worth 97 million euros ($129.35 million) with Spanish firm Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles for 16 new metro trains.

www.jurnalul.ro

EUROPEAN FUNDS

Romania could ask the European Commission to redirect 1 billion euros of European funds unused by other ministries to the tourism and development ministry, said Leonard Orban, European Affairs Minister.

Jurnalul National, Page 11

