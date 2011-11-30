LONDON Nov 30 Strong growth of over 10 percent in Turkey and Russia at the world's largest spirits group Diageo Plc (DGE.L) will help it offset tough trading in euro zone problem markets as the company makes contingency plans for a break-up of the euro.

The London-based maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky bought Turkey's Mey Icki in August to double the percentage of its European sales coming from fast growing emerging markets such as Russia, eastern Europe and Turkey to 20 percent.

Diageo's Europe chief Andrew Morgan sees these markets continuing to grow in double-digit percentages, helping to offset the troubled markets of Greece, Italy, Iberia and Ireland and so expects to see his European region soon back in growth.

"Barring some external factors such as the break-up of the euro we will see improving trends in Europe, and over time -- such as 2 to 3 years -- we want to be in growth," he said.

Morgan said it was prudent to plan for a possible break-up of the eurozone, which could lead to massive devaluations and so make Diageo's imported spirit brands more expensive.

"We have started thinking through what a break-up of the euro may look like," he added, but Morgan did not give details of what those plans could involve.

He said that European trading trends should improve this year from the underlying sales fall of 3 percent seen in its last financial year to June 2011, helped by the emerging markets of Turkey and Russia, and solid performances from mature markets like Germany and Britain.

(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)

