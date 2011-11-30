LONDON Nov 30 Britain's biggest carbon
capture (CC) pilot plant began siphoning emissions from SSE's
490 megawatt coal-fired station at Ferrybridge, West
Yorkshire on Wednesday, in the latest effort to prove the
technology on an industrial scale.
The carbon capture plant, developed by utility SSE,
technology provider Doosan Power Systems and Sweden's Vatenfall,
is the first of its size to be integrated into a live power
plant in the UK, SSE said in a statement.
In capturing 100 tonnes of carbon dioxide daily, the plant
bridges the gap between small pilot trials that are underway and
the commercial-scale demonstration projects envisaged by the
government to help meet ambitious 2020 carbon targets, SSE said.
UK Secretary of Energy and Climate Change Chris Huhne, who
attended the inauguration, said: "This investment will be
invaluable to the wider commercial scale deployment of CCS by
reducing uncertainty, driving down costs and developing the UK
supply chain and skills."
The commitment to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS)
technology was thrown into doubt in October after the British
government cancelled plans to fund a full-scale demonstration
project in Longannet in Scotland.
Industry insiders said the scrapping of the scheme signalled
the technology remains too costly, undermining Britain's
ambition to become a clean technology leader.
CCS is a commercially unproven technology but is widely seen
as a key mechanism to fight climate change by trapping and
burying greenhouse gas emissions, while maintaining stable
energy supply.
SSE said it is pushing ahead with development of a carbon
capture demonstration project at its Peterhead gas-fired plant.
