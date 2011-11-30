* BNP Paribas does not need capital hike to meet solvency targets

PARIS, Nov 30 BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), France's biggest listed bank, does not need a capital increase to meet its target of a solvency ratio of 9 percent at end-June 2012, BNP Chief Executive Baudouin Prot told French newspaper Le Monde.

Prot, who will replace Michel Pebereau as BNP chairman on Thursday, also said a significant cut in bonuses and dividends in 2012 was to be expected.

Prot said it was vital the European Central Bank ensure the liquidity of the banking sector.

He also said he does not expect the European Banking Authority, which is finalising how much more capital banks must raise to safeguard their survival, to set tough targets for BNP Paribas.

"I don't expect significant revisions," he said. "Given the results of the European stress tests, it seems to me that French banks will be able to recapitalise without resorting to state help."

In October, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and BPCE, the unlisted parent of Natixis (CNAT.PA), ruled out the need for government help to meet tougher targets set by Europe's regulators.

The banks said they would fill their collective capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($11.7 billion) by retaining profits. The state has said it will not foot the bill and that lenders may have to cut dividends and bonuses to hit a mid-2012 core capital ratio of 9 percent. [ID:L5E7LR29Q]

