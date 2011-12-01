The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TREASURY
Borrowing costs for Spain are likely to be among the highest
it has faced since 1997 at an auction on Thursday of up to 3.75
billion euros of bonds, as investors continue to await a
decisive solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
BANCO SABADELL BANCO DE VALENCIA
The Spanish mid-sized bank plans to bid for insolvent bank
Banco de Valencia or Caja3, if its offer to the Bank of Spain
for troubled savings bank CAM fails, Cinco Dias reported.
Separately, El Mundo said the Bank of Spain has asked
Sabadell to provide more details of its offer for CAM.
REPSOL
The Spanish oil company's board authorised a 10 percent hike
in its dividend at its meeting on Wednesday, in line with
management's promises at the company's AGM earlier in the year.
