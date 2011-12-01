The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Borrowing costs for Spain are likely to be among the highest it has faced since 1997 at an auction on Thursday of up to 3.75 billion euros of bonds, as investors continue to await a decisive solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

BANCO SABADELL BANCO DE VALENCIA

The Spanish mid-sized bank plans to bid for insolvent bank Banco de Valencia or Caja3, if its offer to the Bank of Spain for troubled savings bank CAM fails, Cinco Dias reported.

Separately, El Mundo said the Bank of Spain has asked Sabadell to provide more details of its offer for CAM.

REPSOL

The Spanish oil company's board authorised a 10 percent hike in its dividend at its meeting on Wednesday, in line with management's promises at the company's AGM earlier in the year.

