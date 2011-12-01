* CFO sees container shipping still tough in early 2012 before upturn

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Dec 1 CMA CGM's full-year earnings will "probably" dip into the red after postings a quarterly net loss, its finance director said as the world's third-largest container shipping firm announced an alliance with Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) to add muscle.

While overcapacity continues to hit key routes, Chief Financial Officer Michel Sirat said on Thursday the French company was outperforming the market in volumes and operating margin and expected to reinforce its advantages of scale through the alliance with Swiss-based MSC.

The family-owned group slipped to a net loss of $224 million in the third quarter, after making a net profit of $237 million in the first half, Sirat told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"The short-term environment is a little challenging but we're confident for 2012," he said.

"I think we're going to outperform the market. There are structural factors currently that mean that the big operators are going to outperform the market," he said, citing ship size, number of port calls and service levels.

CMA CGM, based in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, expects market conditions to remain difficult at the start of 2012 before improving during the year as shipping firms cut capacity, he said.

The French group posted 10 percent growth in volumes in the third quarter, with slow growth in European routes offset by strong activity in other regions, he said.

It expects to outperform both this year and next year growth in the global container market, which it forecasts at 7 percent in 2011 and 5-7 percent in 2012, he added.

Despite diving into the red in the previous quarter, the group's EBITDA operating margin of minus 0.5 percent had also outperformed the market, he said.

"We rather limited the damage compared to others," he said.

DOWNTURN FAVOURS BIG THREE

The container shipping sector has been hit by falling freight rates, notably on Asia-Europe routes, linked to oversupply of ships and flagging demand in a slowing global economy.

Maersk Line (MAERSKb.CO), which is the world's biggest container shipping firm ahead of MSC and CMA CGM, posted a loss in the third quarter and is among operators planning capacity cuts. [ID:nL6E7M930X][ID:nL4E7MP13V]

CMA CGM recently announced plans to cut annual costs by $400 million, including through rationalising capacity.

In a joint statement on Thursday, CMA CGM and MSC unveiled an alliance to share vessels and collaborate on schedules on some shipping routes, including Asia-Northern Europe, Asia-Southern Africa and all South American markets.

Sirat declined to give specific financial or operational targets but said the partnership would help the firms compete with Maersk on key Asia-Europe routes, where the Danish-based group has launched additional services.

"In this agreement you need to see something like the counterpart of the Maersk group ... It is clear for us that role of the alliance is to offer the same level of service."

Analysts said the deal between CMA CGM and MSC reflected a search for scale in a difficult market.

"The move will certainly force some of the smaller players to start thinking where they want to go in 2012," Jan Tiedemann, shipping analyst with consultancy Alphaliner, said.

"We might well see bankruptcies, mergers, new alliances in 2012."

Sirat also said CMA CGM had obtained a waiver from its banks on certain bond covenants due to be met on Dec. 31, in view of the difficult operating environment.

The French group's bonds have been hit this year by concerns that a deteriorating freight market had weakened its finances just months after a reorganisation that saw Turkish mining and shipping group Yildirim inject $500 million. [ID:nIFRbqQJ48]

The group has been through a volatile two years, with a global economic downturn triggering a heavy loss in 2009, before a sharp rebound in 2010 as it restructured.[ID:nLDE6AO228]

