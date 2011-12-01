TOULON, France Dec 1 Following are
highlights of French President Nicolas Sarkozy's televised
speech from the Mediterranean port of Toulon outlining his
stance on the euro zone crisis as Paris and Berlin discuss plans
to ramp up euro zone governance.
ECB ROLE
The European Central Bank has a determining role to play.
There is a debate on its statutes. I don't want to enter this
debate. The ECB is independent and will remain so. I am
convinced that facing the risk of deflation that threatens
Europe, the ECB will act. It's up to the ECB to decide when and
in what way. It is its responsibility. Nobody doubts that it
will assume its responsibility.
SINGLE CURRENCY
There cannot be a single currency without economic
convergence. If the gap between standards of living,
productivity and competitiveness increase between countries, the
euro will prove in the end to be too strong for some and too
weak for others. And the zone will collapse.
Convergence must be the key word of the euro zone. It will
be a long and difficult process.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The crisis is the biggest challenge that Europe has ever
experienced. We aren't hiding it. Europe could be swept by the
crisis if it doesn't pull itself together and change.
At the heart of the European crisis is the euro crisis. That
is the worst crisis and it can sweep everything away. What will
happen to Europe if the euro disappears, if the economic heart
of Europe collapses?
The disappearance of the euro would have dramatic
consequences.
EUROPE UNITED
Europe is no longer a choice. It is a necessity. But the
crisis revealed its weaknesses and its contradictions. Europe
must be rethought. It must be reestablished.
There is urgency. The world will not wait for Europe. If
Europe does not change quickly enough history will write itself
without it.
Europe needs more political responsibility.
Europe in auto pilot that just blindly applies the rules of
free trade and competition is a Europe that cannot face a
crisis. It is a Europe that is disarmed. It is a Europe that is
condemned to suffer. We don't want this Europe.
Europe needs more democracy because Europe is a project that
cannot work without its people.
The reform of Europe is not a march towards
supra-nationality. The integration of Europe will go the
inter-govermental way because Europe needs to make strategic
political choices.
FRANCO-GERMAN PARTNERSHIP
France and Germany, after so many tragedies, have decided to
unite their destiny and to look to the future together. Going
back on this would be unforgivable.
France and Germany united means all of Europe that is united
and stronger.
I will meet Chancellor Merkel next Monday in Paris and
together we will make proposals to guarantee Europe's future.
SOVEREIGNTY, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY
There is a reality that everybody must understand, that
everyone has to accept. Sovereignty is only possible with
others.
Europe does not mean less sovereignty, but more sovereignty
because it means more capacity to act.
We defend ourselves better with allies. That is the big
lesson of the 20th century.
WORKING WITH INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS
We will not re-take control of our destiny alone. We will
not tame the world of finance alone. We will not change the
rules of globalisation alone. We will not find the path of
growth alone.
FIGHTING UNEMPLOYMENT
We must find solutions to create jobs. The crisis must not
make us give up and it's not because there is a presidential
election that we should wait.
REDUCING DEFICITS
To reduce our deficits we must end our bad spending, the
spending that is useless, the spending that we can get rid of
without reducing the quality of our public services.
For decades, we have spent too much and often badly. This
can no longer continue. The habit the state developed of being a
counter that always said "yes", not to those who needed it most,
but to those that protested and blocked the most, cannot
continue.
ENDING SPECULATION
We must avoid becoming a target for speculation by ending
all doubts over our ability to control borrowing and repay our
debts. Because doubts make us pay more for our debts.
By reducing our deficits, we are reducing the grasp that the
markets have on us. We keep control of our own destiny.
RESOLVING THE CRISIS
There will another possible choice. To respond to the crisis
with work, with effort and by managing our spending. It's a
choice that preserves our way of life. Between reducing pensions
and working longer, I pick the second solution. Between earning
less and working more, I believe the second solution is better
than the first.
ON ECONOMIC CRISIS FEARS
Today fear has come back. This fear that destroys confidence
and paralyses consumers and stops investors investing,
entrepreneurs from being entrepreneurs, bosses from hiring and
bankers from lending. This fear has a name, the fear that France
loses control of its destiny.
The only way to fight this fear is to tell the truth.
The reality is that the crisis is not finished.
The euro zone debt crisis is the same crisis that has been
chasing us. It is the same crisis that hit banks and is now
hitting states. It is hitting all developed countries whether
left-wing or right-wing.
DEBT REDUCTION CYCLE
This new (economic) cycle is different to the previous one.
The next cycle will be a cycle of debt reduction which will
shift the balance of the economy towards work and production,
things that developed countries have tended to sacrifice.
This transition from a cycle of indebtedness to a cycle of
debt reduction will force all developed countries to adjust
their economic policies.
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer, Vicky Buffery and John Irish)