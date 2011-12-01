LONDON Dec 1 Citi has appointed
Slava Slavinskiy as head of banking for Russia and CIS,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
A spokeswoman for the bank, one of the biggest operators in
lending and retail banking in Russia, confirmed the new
appointment.
Slavinskiy is currently head of energy for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and in his new role, he will
replace Alex Waechter.
According to the document, Slavinskiy will now report to the
joint heads of banking in EMEA Manuel Falco and James Bardrick;
as well as Zdenek Turek -- CCO for Russia and Citi division head
for Russia, Eastern and Central Europe-- and Irackly
Mtibelishvily, chairman of Banking for Russia/CIS.
Slavinskiy's role as EMEA head of energy has not yet been
filled.
The move comes at a time when French banks are cutting their
dollar-denominated trade finance exposure to commodities trading
in emerging markets while U.S. banks enter the business.
Dmitry Ankudinov will work alongside Slavinskiy to drive the
bank's strategic and advisory business forward, according to the
document.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
Alison Birrane)