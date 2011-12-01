By Gabriela Baczynska

WARSAW Dec 1 French Areva (AREVA.PA) hopes to provide Poland with technology for its first nuclear power plant and Paris could support Warsaw in the European Union in return for any deal, the company's top representative for Poland said.

Poland relies on the highly-polluting coal for more than 90 percent of its electricity needs. It wants to launch a 3 gigawatt nuclear plant in 2020 and double that capacity by 2030 to diversify its energy mix.

Areva is competing with Westinghouse, a U.S.-based unit of Japan's Toshiba (6502.T), the Japanese-American group GE Hitachi (GE.N) (6501.T) and, possibly, Russia's Rosatom, to supply technology for the project, estimated to cost 18 billion to 21 billion euros ($24.6-$28.7 billion).

"Our blocks are of 1,650 MW each, that is one power plant consists of two blocs. The construction – from the moment of laying the first concrete to the first loading of the fuel – takes 49 months," Adam Rozwadowski, Areva Poland Managing Director, told Reuters in an interview.

"Areva ... has its nuclear power plants in construction and operating now in Europe, very nearby -- we invite Poland to come and take a look at those sites anytime. No visas required."

Areva is offering a pressurised water reactor of third generation with both active and passive safety systems and a cooled core container sitting beneath the reactor in the extremely unlikely case of a core meltdown, he added.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For latest on Polish plant's location, see: [ID:nL5E7MP134]

For interview with nuclear plenipotentiary: [ID:nL5E7KE16T]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Despite the March disaster at Japan's Fukushima, which prompted Germany to abandon nuclear energy entirely, Poland believes it must pursue its nuclear plans to secure energy supplies and adjust its economy to the EU's environmental goals.

"Also, energy procurement safety is a top area of interest for any country. Energy safety cooperation between two countries paves the way for close cooperation in all other areas," Rozwadowski said. "If Poland chooses the French offer, France’s support for Poland on the European arena may also yield a lot."

Areva can pass on as much as 70 percent of the contract to collaborators and is expanding its Polish supply chain, which now constitutes of six companies, including a specialised construction builder Elektrobudowa LBUD.WA.

RISKS

Rozwadowski saw no threat to the nuclear strategy from social concerns or any anti-nuclear sentiment, but said Warsaw's interest in shale gas could steal attention from nuclear.

"Some risk stems from holding too high hopes towards new and unproven energy technologies," he said. "We trust the shale gas does not become the only remedy for the Polish energy mix. The more diversified the mix, the better."

Shale is the buzzword in Poland after a study showed it could have the biggest reserves in Europe amounting to 5.3 trillion cubic metres. Warsaw hopes to start production in 2014.

Areva, building nuclear power plants in France, Finland and China, was also seeking further contracts in Britain, Finland, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

"The weakest point of Areva’s offer is the fact, that it is already building two plants in Europe and they are already delayed by about two years in France and about three-four years in Finland," Rozwadowski said.

"There have been some technical reasons, we had to reorganise this and that, these things always happen when a new technology is first applied. That is why it is so important that Poland does not seek to choose a completely new technology that is not yet deployed anywhere in the world."

(Editing by William Hardy)

((gabriela.baczynska@thomsonreuters.com)(+ 48 22 653 97 22)(Reuters Messaging: gabriela.baczynska.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: POLAND AREVA/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.