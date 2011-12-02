LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - The substantial decline in
credit market liquidity has created a negative spiral of
heightening volatility and further risk aversion, fund managers
and traders have warned.
Putting an exact figure on the decline is difficult, but
anecdotal evidence and available data both point in the same
direction.
"Trading volumes are significantly down across the street,"
said Sue Wallace, managing director of European credit trading
at Citi.
"We get a good feel for what our peers are doing when
electronic stats come through every day. And if you look at our
electronic trading numbers, we have maintained a strong
position, even gained market share versus our peers, but that's
at much lower volumes."
Wallace said electronic trading figures indicate liquidity
was down as much as 40% from what can be termed 'normal levels'.
"At the moment everyone is going the same way: on the days
that we have a bit of a rally, everyone rushes towards the door
and that door closes quickly," Wallace said.
"As a trader you can't run flat books because we are here to
provide liquidity but at the same time we can only provide the
amount of liquidity that exists."
REGULATORY PRESSURE
Lack of risk appetite on the back of the eurozone crisis has
been one of the contributing factors to the decline in
liquidity, traders report.
But another huge factor has been structural, with banks
shrinking their balance sheets and trimming the size of their
prop desks and brokerage units. European banks blame the Basel
III initiative and US banks put the regulatory pressure down to
the Volcker rule.
But the trend is unmistakable. Data published weekly by the
New York Federal Reserve -- which shows the net value of primary
dealer positions in corporate securities that mature in one year
or more -- indicates liquidity has declined 41.3% from November
2010. However, from the peak in November 2007, the net value of
corporate securities held by primary dealers is down 76.4%.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphic click on: r.reuters.com/hag45s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Fund manager John Pattullo, head of retail credit at
Henderson Global Investors, said declining liquidity has had a
substantial impact on the way he runs money.
"It's a major issue for us. We have to be very careful for
our clients when it comes to liquidity. The top four to five
investment banks make markets for high-yield bonds in GBP1m to
3m or occasionally 5m million sizes but don't really in 10m
clips. The larger sizes are typically worked on an agency basis,
or they take 2m or 3m onto their own books and 'work' the rest
agency style: client to client with no balance sheet risk."
Pattullo said Henderson's retail credit team has adopted an
'internal philosophy' to shun primary deals below GBP300m. The
asset management house also avoids sole-led new issues for fear
that if something happens to the bonds or indeed the investment
house there will be no one to make markets.
"Liquidity is the biggest issue for corporate bond managers
and it will only get worse with the shrinkage of capital to the
investment banks, driven by the Basel III regulation that makes
allocating capital more expensive for these banks," Pattullo
said.
RISK AVERSION
Another problem over the past few months has been volatility
and the 'risk-off' mood. As less liquid markets increase the
directional swings, fund managers are less willing to make
substantial bets, which in turn leads to a negative spiral of
even less liquidity and even more volatility.
As Simon Martin, a Blackrock director and lead manager for
financial credit strategies pointed out: "The risks looking
forward are more aggressive and more binary than they have been,
which just means there is a higher likelihood that you are
wrong."
"Therefore the amount of risk that you want to put in that
investment is substantially lower than historically has been the
case and that has ramifications about how willing we are to
provide the scale of credit financing at the short end, as well
as over medium and long-term."
For traders, Wallace said the current levels of volatility
are incredibly difficult to cope with, which means trading desks
are unable to handle large positions.
"As a flow trader, you trade around customers' flows. But if
customer flows shrink, then obviously you are going to want to
shrink the balance sheet and the books you run. It's a little
bit chicken and egg and what we need is something to break that
cycle," she said.
Clearly, everyone is looking at the ECB and the IMF to
provide the solution and tip the sentiment in the other
direction with a lasting solution.
But the question Wallace is asking her traders and
Pattullo's team is debating centres on whether this level of
liquidity is the "new norm". "This is something that we have to
get used to as investors at some point and it is something that
has to be faced up to," one credit trader said.
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing By Julian Baker)