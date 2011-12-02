Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

KGHM

In January, Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will hold talks with its unions on a possible wage hike, daily Parkiet quoted the state-controlled miner's spokesman as saying.

RAIFFEISEN

Austria's Raiffesien Bank International could consider dual-listing on the Warsaw bourse after its Polish unit incorporates the recently bought Polbank, daily Puls Biznesu quoted the Polish financial regulator as saying.

FX INTERVENTIONS

The Polish central bank is satisfied with its interventions so far on the currency market and may do more in the future, the bank's deputy governor Witold Kozinski said on Thursday.

GDP GROWTH

Poland's new budget for 2012 will assume that the country's economy will grow by 2.5 percent and with such an assumption the next year's budget deficit should not be higher than 35 billion zlotys, the prime minister and the finance minister said on Thursday.

BUDGET GAP

Poland's budget deficit in the January-November period was likely close to the 22.5 billion zlotys gap posted in the January-October period, a deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

NUCLEAR PLANT

French Areva hopes to provide Poland with technology for its first nuclear power plant and Paris could support Warsaw in the European Union in return for any deal, the company's top representative for Poland said.

