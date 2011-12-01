MILAN Dec 1 Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Thursday it had appointed its chief executive Giuseppe Orsi as chairman of the group after Pier Francesco Guarguaglini resigned from the position.

The statement confirmed what a source had previously told Reuters.

Finmeccanica also said Alessandro Pansa had been confirmed as Managing Director.

Finmeccanica, 32 percent owned by the state, is involved in a long-running probe centring on accusations of false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)