DEBT CRISIS
The new head of the European Central Bank signalled on
Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight
Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on
much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.
FINMECCANICA
Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Thursday it had
appointed its chief executive, Giuseppe Orsi, as chairman of the
group after Pier Francesco Guarguaglini resigned from the
position amid a growing corruption probe.
BANKING FOUNDATIONS
State-owned finance group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could
become the lender of last resort for Italy's banking
foundations, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources. It said
the government could include plans in its new fiscal package.
FIAT
Italian November new car sales fell 9.25 percent from the
year before to 132,579 units, the Transport Ministry said on
Thursday in a statement.
Strong sales gains by major automakers, paced by Chrysler
Group LLC and Volkswagen AG, put November U.S. auto
sales on track to hit a two-year high as consumers returned to
showrooms even without a big year-end sale.
Sales of cars and light trucks in Brazil rose 15.7 percent
in November from October after two months of declines, according
to a source with access to the data.
Fiat denied on Thursday that CEO Sergio Marchionne had said
in an interview the group could leave Italy, a delicate issue
for the country's biggest industrial group.
* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Italy's largest insurer together with the insurance industry
association ANIA intend to press the new Italian industry
minister Corrado Passera for an easing of solvency margin rules,
Il Giornale said in an unsourced report.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
SARAS
Saras has contacts with partners that could lead to
strategic deals, the company said on Thursday at a time when
Europe's troubled refining sector mulls tie-ups to create
synergies.
Russia's Sibur has been in talks with Saras for about one
month, La Repubblica said without citing sources.
* EDISON
Italy's second largest power generator is ready to abandon
its Iran exploration activities under pressure from the U.S.
authorities, MF said citing sources close the company.
* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Moody's said on Friday it had downgraded Lighthouse's senior
notes to C following default. Seat said late on Tuesday it would
not pay a coupon on a 1.3 billion euro junior bond, called
Lighthouse, meaning the company had technically defaulted.
