JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 South Africa sold
800 million rand ($98.89 million) worth of its 2022
and 2033 paper at a weekly auction of its CPI
inflation-linked bonds at lower yields on Friday compared with
last week. No bids were received for the 2028 paper
which was also on offer.
Traders say overall demand for the index-linked bonds has
been rising, pushing
yields down as investors seek to hedge against rising
inflation.
Targeted CPI inflation reached the upper end of its 3-6
percent target band in
October and the Reserve Bank expects it to peak at 6.3 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012.
Dec 2 Nov 25
R212 R202 R210 R212 R202
Coupon % 2.75 3.45 2.6 2.75 3.45
Allocated (R'bln) 0.675 0.125 0.25 0.32 0.23
Bids received (R'bln) 0.825 0.495 0.46 0.8 0.555
Clearing yield % 2.29 2.39 2.46 2.34 2.45
($1 = 8.0900 South African rand)
(Reporting by Phumza Macanda)