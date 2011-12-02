JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 South Africa sold 800 million rand ($98.89 million) worth of its 2022 and 2033 paper at a weekly auction of its CPI inflation-linked bonds at lower yields on Friday compared with last week. No bids were received for the 2028 paper which was also on offer.

Traders say overall demand for the index-linked bonds has been rising, pushing yields down as investors seek to hedge against rising inflation.

Targeted CPI inflation reached the upper end of its 3-6 percent target band in October and the Reserve Bank expects it to peak at 6.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012.

Dec 2 Nov 25

R212 R202 R210 R212 R202 Coupon % 2.75 3.45 2.6 2.75 3.45 Allocated (R'bln) 0.675 0.125 0.25 0.32 0.23 Bids received (R'bln) 0.825 0.495 0.46 0.8 0.555 Clearing yield % 2.29 2.39 2.46 2.34 2.45

For details double-click on ($1 = 8.0900 South African rand) (Reporting by Phumza Macanda)