EDF
France's EDF will spend 1.8 billion euros on a new
900 megawatts coal-fired power plant in Poland.
EURO CRITERIA
Poland will meet economic criteria set for entering the euro
zone by late 2015, but will only join the single currency area
when it is healed, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said late on
Friday.
ENEA AND PGNiG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG and utility Enea
will join forces to build several gas-fired power
blocks, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reports.
SHALE GAS
Poland will start working on new shale gas taxation
regulations in December and wants to send the new law to the
parliament for further approvals in the summer, the Polska the
Times daily quotes a government official as saying.
PAWLAK
Poland's 2012 budget assuming GDP growth of 2.5 percent is
pessimistic, Deputy Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak told Onet.pl
portal over the weekend, adding, the zloty currency's recent
weakening helps Poland's economic competitiveness.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest coal
producer, is on track to post a record-high net profit of 500
million zlotys this year, the Rzeczpospolita daily wrote on
Saturday.
CORPORATE BONDS
Many of Poland's private investment funds may be violating
the law in purchasing too many corporate bonds and risk loosing
on the debt papers, which are not being appropriately priced on
a market, the Rzeczpospolita daily quoted the country's
financial markets regulator KNF on Saturday as saying.
