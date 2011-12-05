PARIS Dec 5 French insurer AXA plans to cut 1,600 jobs in Germany by 2015 out of a total of 9,000 to reduce costs and become more competitive in the face of tough pricing conditions, a company spokesman said on Monday.

AXA is aiming to reduce its cost base by 220 million euros ($295.47 million) in Germany by 2015, or 320 million including inflation, the spokesman for AXA Germany said, adding that the company was moving towards more automation.

"Whether we grow or not, we must become more efficient in order to maintain our competitive position," Frank Keuper, head of AXA in Germany, was quoted as saying in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Monday.

AXA has an agreement until 2014 not to make compulsory lay-offs in Germany and is in talks with the works council there, the spokesman added. ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by James Regan)