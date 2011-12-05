COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Denmark's central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said on Monday that the near-term economic outlook is unusually uncertain and the economy is headed for more weakness in 2012.

"The near future looks unusually uncertain," Bernstein said in a speech to the annual meeting of the Danish Bankers Association.

"The decline in the Danish economy will likely continue well into 2012," Bernstein said.

Danish gross domestic product fell by a steeper-than-expected 0.8 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, official data showed on Nov. 30, and many economists expect the economy to contract also in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)