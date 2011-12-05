COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Denmark's central bank
Governor Nils Bernstein said on Monday that the near-term
economic outlook is unusually uncertain and the economy is
headed for more weakness in 2012.
"The near future looks unusually uncertain," Bernstein said
in a speech to the annual meeting of the Danish Bankers
Association.
"The decline in the Danish economy will likely continue well
into 2012," Bernstein said.
Danish gross domestic product fell by a
steeper-than-expected 0.8 percent in the third quarter from the
second quarter, official data showed on Nov. 30, and many
economists expect the economy to contract also in the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)