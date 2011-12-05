* Euro zone Oct retail sales up 0.4 pct m/m, down 0.4 pct y/y

* Forecasts had been for 0.1 m/m rise, 0.8 pct y/y fall

* Retail sales outlook still seen weak

(Adds economist comment)

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 Euro zone retail sales were stronger than expected in October, rebounding from a fall in September, data showed on Monday, but economists saw their future prospects as remaining poor given deteriorating consumer confidence and growing unemployment.

The European Union's Statistics Office Eurostat said retail sales in the 17 countries using the euro rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in October to make a 0.4 percent year-on-year decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent monthly rise and a 0.8 percent annual fall.

Eurostat also revised upwards its data for September, to a fall of 0.6 percent from a drop of 0.7 percent month-on-month, and to a fall of 1.4 percent year-on-year from 1.5 percent.

"Despite the rise in October, the prospects for euro zone retail sales look pretty bleak in the near term at least," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

Archer noted that consumer confidence fell across the single currency area to a 27-month low in November, consumer purchasing power fell and there was evidence that labour markets in most countries have recently taken a serious turn for the worse.

"This reinforces fears that the euro zone is headed for clear contraction in the fourth quarter and is well on its way into recession," Archer said.

Retail sales are an indication of domestic demand, which economists say has been undermined by the sovereign debt crisis, especially having taken a turn for the worse since the summer, with market concerns about Spain and Italy's public finances.

Archer noted that consumer inflation at 3.0 percent year-on-year in October and November curbed consumer's purchasing power, as did rising unemployment, which increased to 10.3 percent of the workforce in October from 10.2 percent in September.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com)(+32 2 287 68 37)(Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EUROZONE RETAIL/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.