MILAN/ROME, Dec 5 Italian bank shares rose on Monday as Sunday's government austerity package drove down bond yields and offered a handout to the sector with a guarantee of debt issued by the sector.

A draft decree obtained by Reuters showed banks will be able to ask the Treasury to provide an unconditional guarantee for senior debt issued with a maturity of up to five years, or up to seven years for covered bonds.

The measure is part of a 30 billion euro ($40.2 billion)austerity package approved by Italy's government on Sunday that raised taxes and increased the pension age in a drive to shore up Italy's strained finances.

Italian banking shares rose strongly, outperforming a 2.6 percent increase in the euro zone banking stock index .SX7E and led by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS) (BMPS.MI) and Banco Popolare BAPO.MI. "Monte dei Paschi and Banco Popolare are the banks that, in relative terms, have the highest rate of debt maturities next year," an analyst said, noting BMPS shares were also boosted by speculation about new shareholders and a settlement the lender reached with Italy's tax agency on Friday.

Analysts said public guarantees would help banks raise funds at a difficult time and also cited the positive impact on banking stocks from falling Italian government bond yields.

The risk premium 10-year Italian bonds pay over German Bunds hit a five-week low on Monday, as investors welcomed the new measures.

European leaders had agreed on a scheme of public guarantees for banks at a summit on Oct. 26. EU finance ministers last week abandoned the idea of a pan-EU guarantee scheme.

VICIOUS CIRCLE

The head of the European Union banking regulator said he regretted this decision in an interview with Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

Andrea Enria said banks needed a pan-European guarantee to be able to break a "vicious circle" linking their balance sheets to sovereign debt. [ID:nL5E7N40A1]

Since Italy became the focus of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in early July, domestic banks have suffered because of their holdings of Italian bonds -- totalling 160 billion euros according to market regulator Consob.

The document seen by Reuters details the fees that the banks would be expected to pay on the guarantees, which will be provided until June 30, 2012.

The Bank of Italy will decide which banks have access to the guarantee, making sure the lenders have capital ratios in line with minimum requirements and are able to meet their debt obligations.

To avoid the stigma attached to tapping guarantees, the Treasury and the Bank of Italy pledge to deal with possible requests "rapidly and discretely".

At 1140 GMT shares in Italian heavyweights Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) were up around 4 percent.

($1 = 0.7446 euros)

