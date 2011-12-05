LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Books are set to close imminently for Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)'s dual-tranche Reg S/144a bond, launched today via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered.

Price guidance for the long five-year tranche due March 2017 has been tightened to USTs +335bp from +350bp area, while talk for the December 2021 10-year has been pulled in to USTs +400bp from +412.5bp area.

TAQA is looking to raise a total USD1.5bn from the two tranches, a spokesperson told Reuters.

The bonds, issued under 72.5% government-owned, A3/A-rated TAQA's USD9bn MTN programme (A3/A-), will be listed on the London Stock Exchange. Buyers have the right to exercise a change of control put option if the government's shareholding in the company drops below 50%.

Proceeds from the deal have been earmarked to fund a cash tender offer to existing holders of TAQA's outstanding USD1.5bn 5.62% notes due to mature in October 2012 at a price of 103.75. Citigroup and RBS are dealer managers.

The tender offer is conditional on subscription to the new issue. TAQA announced today that it had extended the deadline for acceptance for a further three business days from today's date, which was originally set as the cut-off point.

The company met investors last week and the week before in Asia, London and the US. The roadshow was accelerated to end a day earlier than originally planned, but TAQA held off issuing immediately to see how the market responded to a USD5bn offering from the State of Qatar, most of which was allocated to Middle Eastern investors.

TAQA's outstanding 5.875% 2016s were last quoted slightly wider on the day at mid-swaps +263bp, compared to just inside +262bp this morning. The spread has widened considerably from +238bp last Friday afternoon, at which point the roadshow had been completed but the bond was yet to be launched.

(Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Julian Baker)