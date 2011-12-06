(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Dec 6 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Tuesday.
Q3 GDP
The National Statistics Board will release final GDP data
for the third quarter and its breakdown at 0800 GMT.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The centrist coalition government holds meeting at 0900 GMT
with no major items in the preliminary agenda.
ROMANIA SELLS 1.1 BLN LEI IN 7-MTH T-BILLS
Romania sold a more than planned 1.1 billion lei ($339
million) in seven-month treasury bills on Monday, with the
average accepted yield at 6.60 percent, central bank data
showed.
ROMANIA DEC INFLATION MAY BE BELOW FORECAST -CBANK
Romania's December inflation could be even below the central
bank's last forecast if current trends continue, its governor
Mugur Isarescu said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS-CURRENCIES, STOCKS GAIN ON EURO ZONE HOPE
The Hungarian forint led a rise in emerging European
currencies on Monday, while stock markets gained for a second
straight session on hopes European leaders would agree a plan
this week to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
TRANSGAZ, TRANSELECTRICA STAKES SALE
Romania will sell minority stakes in state-owned power and
gas grid operators Transelectrica and Transgaz
only at the "best sale price", Economy Minister Ion
Ariton said on Monday.
The ministry could start the bourse offer for Transelectrica
by April 2012. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------