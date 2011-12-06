* December most positive month, historically
* Banks, miners well placed to gain
* EU Summit in focus
By David Brett
LONDON, Dec 6 European markets could be
set for a bumper seasonal rally if regional leaders deliver the
market an early Christmas present and act decisively to stem the
euro zone debt crisis at a summit on Friday.
Over the last 40 years, December, on average, is the period
when global equities see the biggest monthly gains -- even
immediately after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, when
the talk was of a 1930s-style depression.
In 2011 the escalating debt crisis has called into question
the very existence of the euro zone and yet the FTSE 100
and the FTSEurofirst 300 have gained around 1 percent
so far in December as markets bet politicians will do what it
takes to fix the problem. And more gains could be on the way.
"If a 'bazooka'-style solution can be agreed by European
leaders then hold on to your hats, we could (see the FTSE 100)
start heading towards the 6,000 level last seen in July," Jimmy
Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.
If the FTSE were to surge to around 6,000, that would see
gains of near 9 percent in December, compared to a rise of 6.7
percent for the FTSE in December 2010 and 5.2 percent for the
FTSEurofirst in the same year.
Analysts said the most likely beneficiary of any positive
agreement by euro zone leaders would be the riskier banking and
mining sectors, which have lost around a quarter of their value
in the year to date.
Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at
HSBC Global Asset Management said for the rally to be sustained
clear markers on the extent to which there will be further
fiscal integration within Europe would need to be agreed, along
with a measure of enforcement that would lead the European
Central Bank to become more active in the bond markets.
He also said macro economic indicators would need to
continue to improve otherwise investors may switch their
attention to the lack of fiscal adjustment in the U.S., which is
battling its own debt problems.
Some have yet to be convinced, however.
"When in the last two years have European policy makers
delivered what was required? I would consider these rallies to
be a triumph of hope over experience," Louise Cooper, market
strategist at BGC Partners, said.
(Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)