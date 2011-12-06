* December most positive month, historically

* Banks, miners well placed to gain

* EU Summit in focus

By David Brett

LONDON, Dec 6 European markets could be set for a bumper seasonal rally if regional leaders deliver the market an early Christmas present and act decisively to stem the euro zone debt crisis at a summit on Friday.

Over the last 40 years, December, on average, is the period when global equities see the biggest monthly gains -- even immediately after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, when the talk was of a 1930s-style depression.

In 2011 the escalating debt crisis has called into question the very existence of the euro zone and yet the FTSE 100 and the FTSEurofirst 300 have gained around 1 percent so far in December as markets bet politicians will do what it takes to fix the problem. And more gains could be on the way.

"If a 'bazooka'-style solution can be agreed by European leaders then hold on to your hats, we could (see the FTSE 100) start heading towards the 6,000 level last seen in July," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said.

If the FTSE were to surge to around 6,000, that would see gains of near 9 percent in December, compared to a rise of 6.7 percent for the FTSE in December 2010 and 5.2 percent for the FTSEurofirst in the same year.

Analysts said the most likely beneficiary of any positive agreement by euro zone leaders would be the riskier banking and mining sectors, which have lost around a quarter of their value in the year to date.

Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management said for the rally to be sustained clear markers on the extent to which there will be further fiscal integration within Europe would need to be agreed, along with a measure of enforcement that would lead the European Central Bank to become more active in the bond markets.

He also said macro economic indicators would need to continue to improve otherwise investors may switch their attention to the lack of fiscal adjustment in the U.S., which is battling its own debt problems.

Some have yet to be convinced, however.

"When in the last two years have European policy makers delivered what was required? I would consider these rallies to be a triumph of hope over experience," Louise Cooper, market strategist at BGC Partners, said. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)