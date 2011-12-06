* Iron ore production to start in 2016, copper in 2014

* Most of its metals production will be exported

* Says tenders awarded on technical capabilities, not diplomatic ties

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Dec 6 Revenue from mining will grow to reach almost half of Afghanistan's gross domestic product from 2024 as the government strives to attract foreign investment to boost the economy, the Afghan minister of mines told Reuters in an interview.

"Our prediction is that by 2024 the contribution of the mining sector to the country’s GDP will be between 42 and 45 percent," the minister of mines, Wahidullah Shahrani said on Tuesday.

"By 2016 the revenue of the government from oil and gas and mineral commodity production will be at least $1.5 billion per year, and by 2024 that will go up to $4 billion per year, but these estimates are very conservative."

Afghanistan issued a tender on Tuesday for the exploration and development of four mineral deposits potentially containing gold and copper. [ID:nL3E7N64J8]

The country will tender deposits of molybdenum, lithium and other rare earths and will explore further in the future as it tries to attract investment to its potentially lucrative natural resources sector, the minister said.

Industry analysts and miners said investing in Afghanistan remains risky due to political instability and safety concerns, which outweigh the potential advantages of exploiting natural resources, but some investors have shown interest in the country's deposits.

A consortium led by the Metallurgical Corp of China (601618.SS) (CMM) won the country's first big mining contract to develop the Aynak copper deposits in 2008. Another consortium led by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL.NS) (SAIL) this month won the rights to develop three blocks of the large Hajigak iron ore concession in central Afghanistan.[ID:nL4E7MS1XJ]

The award to the Indian group may have strengthened political relationships with India and weakened links with neighbouring Pakistan, according to some analysts.

The Afghan minister underlined, however, that although India has historically been a major partner, the tender was awarded based on technical capabilities and enrichment opportunities for the country and said the doors are open for other investors, including from Pakistan, to express interest in other projects.

ADDING VALUE

In exchange for mining concessions, the Afghan government is asking investors to focus on the processing of minerals and on developing infrastructure, which would create jobs, benefit the population and help to enrich Afghanistan.

The government will also get the benefit of mining royalties as per international practice, the minister said.

"With Hajigak and Aynak, which are the major projects so far, both the developers have committed to do the entire processing within the country, which will have a huge impact on increasing the value of our exports and improving our trade balance," he said.

The SAIL-led consortium is expected to invest $10.7 billion within the next seven to 10 years to develop a large iron ore mine, build a steelmaking plant with maximum capacity of almost 7 million tonnes per year, construct a large power plant and some railway infrastructure, the minister said.

The CMM-led consortium will build a copper smelter, which will produce up to 250,000 tonnes per year of refined copper, and infrastructure, which will involve construction of a 900 km railway linking central Asia to South Asia, and will establish a 400 megawatt coal-fired power plant.

About half of the power produced by this plant will be sold to the government at the cost of production.

A large part of the metals produced at these sites will be exported to third countries, given that Afghanistan is a small market.

Iron ore production is expected to start in 2016, and steel production will reach 3.6 million tonnes per year in the first phase of the project, which will start in 2019, and will increase to 6.5 million tonnes per year in the second phase, which will start in 2021. Afghanistan consumes about 500,000 tonnes of steel each year.

The Aynak copper deposit will start production in 2014, and most of the expected output of 250,000 tonnes a year will also be exported, with only 5,000-10,000 tonnes consumed in Afghanistan every year.

The Afghan government has established a special unit, whose costs are completely borne by the government, to protect the mining industry from terrorist attacks, ensure security after the handover to Afghan control in 2014.

"Despite some concerns of perception about insecurity, until now we haven’t recorded a single incident in any mining operation, and this is something that we are going to pursue in the future by expanding the resources of the mines protection units," he said.

"We also keep the communities very involved in the projects to make sure that communities will be very supportive," the minister added.

