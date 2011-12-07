PARIS Dec 7 French retailer Carrefour is considering buying its main franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for it with Carrefour shares, French daily Le Figaro reports on Wednesday.

Carrefour is holding a meeting of its board later in the day to discuss the issue, the paper said, citing a source close to the matter.

Carrefour had no immediate comment while Guyenne-Gascogne could not be reached immediately for comment.

Founded in 1913, Guyenne Gascogne, a food-based retail group, which operates hypemarkets and supermarkets primarily in Southwest France and Spain, has stock market value of 540 million euros.

Main shareholder, the Beau family, which owns 21.32 percent of the capital and 33.11 percent of the voting, has an agreement to keep its shares until Dec. 15, the paper said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)