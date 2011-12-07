Wal-Mart aims to leverage British arm Asda back to health
* Parent Wal-Mart says was too slow to respond to discounters
PARIS Dec 7 French retailer Carrefour is considering buying its main franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for it with Carrefour shares, French daily Le Figaro reports on Wednesday.
Carrefour is holding a meeting of its board later in the day to discuss the issue, the paper said, citing a source close to the matter.
Carrefour had no immediate comment while Guyenne-Gascogne could not be reached immediately for comment.
Founded in 1913, Guyenne Gascogne, a food-based retail group, which operates hypemarkets and supermarkets primarily in Southwest France and Spain, has stock market value of 540 million euros.
Main shareholder, the Beau family, which owns 21.32 percent of the capital and 33.11 percent of the voting, has an agreement to keep its shares until Dec. 15, the paper said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Parent Wal-Mart says was too slow to respond to discounters
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc reported a 37.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more people used its online food order and delivery services.
GENEVA, Feb 8 The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for $2.1 billion to provide food and other life-saving assistance to 12 million people in Yemen who face the threat of famine after two years of war.