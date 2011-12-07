PARIS Dec 7 French prosecutors are investigating allegations of corruption and favouritism in awarding conglomerate Bouygues a contract to build a complex for the country's armed forces, according to a judicial source.

The contract to build the project to house various branches of the forces, dubbed the "French Pentagon", was valued at 3.5 billion euros ($4.7 billion), according to satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine, which first reported on the probe.

Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, investigators discovered that a Bouygues manager had obtained the specifications for the project in advance from a government employee, the source told Reuters.

No one has yet been implicated in the probe, and investigators are still trying to ascertain whether the specifications were leaked by accident or for money.

A Bouygues spokeswoman said the company was unaware of the investigation and declined further comment.

Martin Bouygues, the construction and telecoms company's owner, is a longtime friend of President Nicolas Sarkozy, who gave a green light to the project. Sarkozy's government has been hurt by a series of corruption probes that have entangled a series of top aides.

French Defence Minister Gerard Longuet, asked about the probe on Tuesday, said he had "no worries".

"I believe there are about 10 commissions gathering roughly a hundred people who worked on this project," he said. "Everything is known, everything is above board, and I think the ministry is completely calm about this." ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting By Thierry Leveque; Editing by Christian Plumb and Will Waterman)