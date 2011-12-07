(Corrects typo in company name paragraph 1.)

By Melanie Burton

LONDON, Dec 7 Recent agreements by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX.N) to pay higher processing fees have paved the way for higher benchmark prices next year by eroding the bargaining power of other global miners, a CRU Group consultant said on Wednesday.

Freeport agreed to a 12.4 percent increase in the fees it pays smelters to process its ore.

It agreed on a charge of $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 U.S. cents a pound as its treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2012 for standard, clean concentrates with Pan Pacific Copper (5020.T), Japan's biggest copper smelter, a source told Reuters this week. [ID:nL4E7ML055]

This comes on the heels of a deal on the same terms to China's top copper smelter, Jiangxi Copper (600362.SS), in November. [ID:nL3E7N51IZ]

Other term deals, if agreed, have not been made public, setting the 2012 terms firmly in smelters' favour.

"Most of the smelters are now prepared to accept it as the benchmark, although there is some reluctance on the part of the Chilean miners who were hoping to secure lower terms," said consultant Christine Meilton, as part of an interview in Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.

TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters for converting concentrate into refined metal and are deducted from concentrate sale prices based on London Metal Exchange copper prices MCU3 MCU0.

"Once terms start to be agreed, even if there are specific issues as at present, then it becomes more difficult for other players to negotiate terms significantly different," Meilton said.

"The Chilean miners may have a case, but I think that they will have a hard task to agree terms (that are) very different."

The fees suggest smelters are betting that mine supply will increase next year. Charges typically rise when supplies are higher.

The increase has taken some in the market by surprise, given a strike-related shutdown at Freeport's giant Grasberg copper mine, which is well into its third month, and forecasts for a deficit in the global market for refined copper next year. COMMODITYPOLL16

Grasberg is the world's second-largest copper mine, accounting for some 2 percent of global copper concentrate supply. It issued a force majeure on concentrate shipments in October. [ID:nL3E7MI0HY] [ID:nJ9E7HU020]

SPOT PRICES REFLECT SHORTFALL

A shortfall is also reflected in the spot market, where TC/RCs have been seen as low as $2 per tonne and 20 cents per pound.

So far this year, disruption-related losses amount to around about 1 million tonnes of copper in concentrate, said Meilton.

Factoring in supply disruptions of 9 pct, total mine supply growth is seen at around 3 percent next year, she said.

"Overall strikes are estimated to have accounted for the loss of around 200,000 T of copper in concentrates ... about 20-25 pct of the total losses, including lower ore grades, general underperformance and also technical factors such as problems with the pipe at Ok Tedi," she said.

The Ok Tedi mine in Papua New Guinea, is forecast to produce about 160,000 tonnes of copper metal in 2011, steady from 2010, as the mine nears the end of its life. [ID:nL3E7MG0IF]

But new supply is expected to come online in part from BHP Billiton's (BHP.AX) BHP.L majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile in the second half as it moves to mine higher grade ore. Escondida currently extracts 7 percent of the world's copper. [ID:nL3E7LI3QX]

Chile's Esperanza, operated by Antofagasta (ANTO.L), is also expected to have its first full year of production next year. 2011 output is slated at 80,000-100,000 tonnes. [ID:nLDE7571DY]

Looking further ahead to 2013, the impact on TC/RCs of the ramp-up of Ivanhoe Mines' (IVN.TO) Oyu Tolgoi deposit in Mongolia should not be overstated because it will be fed into nearby Chinese smelters, she said.

"In its initial years the mine will produce 160,000-170,000 tonnes a year of copper in concentrates, accounting for less than 4 percent of total Chinese concentrate requirements in 2013, its predicted year of start-up. At full capacity of 400,000 tonnes a year. it will account for less than 10 percent as Chinese smelter capacity continues to grow," she said.

But stricter regulation in China of smelters processing copper with hazardous byproducts such as arsenic may also alter the balance further, she said.

"Some smelters are reluctant to take material with arsenic levels of above 0.5 percent (0.2 percent is the penalty level), but this depends on the mix of other concentrates that they take. Regulations are possible in the future as the Chinese are becoming increasingly environmentally aware," she said.

"Most concentrates with very high arsenic levels are currently treated at the Tsumeb smelter in Namibia, where there has recently been some local protests. We should perhaps be keeping an eye on developments there as well."

