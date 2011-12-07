(For more Reuters Dealtalks, please double click on [DEALTALK/])

* Air Berlin talks with Etihad, Oneworld partners-source

* No deal imminent - sources

* No capital increase on the table - source

* Air Berlin declines to comment

By Philipp Halstrick and Frank Siebelt

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Air Berlin Plc (AB1.DE) is in talks with more than one possible investor, several people familiar with the negotiations said, as Germany's second-biggest airline seeks to dig itself out of a debt hole created by rapid expansion over the last few years.

German newspapers have said Air Berlin is seeking an investor to take a minority stake in the carrier, and both Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and China's HNA Group -- owner of Hainan Airlines (600221.SS) -- have been named as candidates.

"There are talks with other companies too, Etihad is only one of them," one of the sources said on Wednesday, adding Air Berlin was also in talks with partners from the Oneworld alliance, which it is due to join next year.

Two people said a deal was not imminent. One of them said it was rather unlikely that a quick deal was possible in the currently tense market environment.

Air Berlin declined to comment on the matter.

The carrier has had a rocky ride this year, with founder and Chief Executive Joachim Hunold stepping down in August after failing to deliver a profit for several years, and Air Berlin is now trying to shrink its way back to profitability. [ID:nLDE77H01Q]

It has cut unprofitable routes, pushed back aircraft orders and issued a bond with an 11.5 percent coupon to shore up its finances, while its debt pile grew to 644 million euros ($862 million) at end-September from 489 million at the end of 2010.

Yet the business environment does not look set to improve anytime soon, with industry body IATA cutting its forecast for 2012 airline industry profits by a quarter on Wednesday and warning the industry could plunge to an $8.3 billion loss if Europe’s debt problems trigger another banking crisis. [ID:nL5E7N71BW]

BOARD MEETING

The company's shares have dropped to less than 2.50 euros from a high of more than 20 euros in 2007, giving Air Berlin a market value of just over 200 million euros ($268 million).

The stock yoyoed on Tuesday after Germany's Manager Magazine cited sources as saying Air Berlin would announce this week that Etihad was taking a stake in the carrier via a capital increase. A similar report in Handelsblatt followed on Wednesday.

Etihad said the Manager Magazin report was "incorrect". Air Berlin declined to comment, but confirmed there was a regularly scheduled board meeting on Wednesday.

One person said there were currently no plans for a capital increase, though another person familiar with Air Berlin said a capital increase seemed a more likely option at the moment than another bond issue.

Due to foreign ownership restrictions, any buyer from outside the European Union would be limited to a stake of just over 30 percent, as Turkey's ESAS Holding, owned by the Sabanci family, already has a stake of about 16.5 percent.

Also, analysts had said it would not make sense for Etihad to take a stake in Air Berlin just as the German carrier is poised to join the Oneworld alliance of airlines next year.

Oneworld includes British Airways and Iberia -- owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) -- as well as Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific (0293.HK), Finnair (FIA1S.HE) and Russia's S7 Airlines.

Of those, British Airways is closest to Air Berlin, being its sponsor in the alliance and having struck a codeshare agreement this year applying to more than 40 European destinations.

BA and Iberia drew up a shortlist of 12 targets to pursue after their $9 billion merger was completed late last year. IAG last month agreed to buy Lufthansa's UK unit bmi and is also seen as a possible bidder for Air Portugal (TAP) and a stake in Aer Lingus AERL.I.

"IAG doesn’t want to make any comment on rumours or speculation regarding the future of Air Berlin," a spokesman for IAG said.

($1 = 0.7472 euros)

(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)

