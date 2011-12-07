(For more Reuters Dealtalks, please double click on
By Philipp Halstrick and Frank Siebelt
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Air Berlin Plc (AB1.DE)
is in talks with more than one possible investor, several people
familiar with the negotiations said, as Germany's second-biggest
airline seeks to dig itself out of a debt hole created by rapid
expansion over the last few years.
German newspapers have said Air Berlin is seeking an
investor to take a minority stake in the carrier, and both Abu
Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and China's HNA Group -- owner of
Hainan Airlines (600221.SS) -- have been named as candidates.
"There are talks with other companies too, Etihad is only
one of them," one of the sources said on Wednesday, adding Air
Berlin was also in talks with partners from the Oneworld
alliance, which it is due to join next year.
Two people said a deal was not imminent. One of them said it
was rather unlikely that a quick deal was possible in the
currently tense market environment.
Air Berlin declined to comment on the matter.
The carrier has had a rocky ride this year, with founder and
Chief Executive Joachim Hunold stepping down in August after
failing to deliver a profit for several years, and Air Berlin is
now trying to shrink its way back to profitability.
It has cut unprofitable routes, pushed back aircraft orders
and issued a bond with an 11.5 percent coupon to shore up its
finances, while its debt pile grew to 644 million euros ($862
million) at end-September from 489 million at the end of 2010.
Yet the business environment does not look set to improve
anytime soon, with industry body IATA cutting its forecast for
2012 airline industry profits by a quarter on Wednesday and
warning the industry could plunge to an $8.3 billion loss if
Europe’s debt problems trigger another banking crisis.
BOARD MEETING
The company's shares have dropped to less than 2.50 euros
from a high of more than 20 euros in 2007, giving Air Berlin a
market value of just over 200 million euros ($268 million).
The stock yoyoed on Tuesday after Germany's Manager Magazine
cited sources as saying Air Berlin would announce this week that
Etihad was taking a stake in the carrier via a capital increase.
A similar report in Handelsblatt followed on Wednesday.
Etihad said the Manager Magazin report was "incorrect". Air
Berlin declined to comment, but confirmed there was a regularly
scheduled board meeting on Wednesday.
One person said there were currently no plans for a capital
increase, though another person familiar with Air Berlin said a
capital increase seemed a more likely option at the moment than
another bond issue.
Due to foreign ownership restrictions, any buyer from
outside the European Union would be limited to a stake of just
over 30 percent, as Turkey's ESAS Holding, owned by the Sabanci
family, already has a stake of about 16.5 percent.
Also, analysts had said it would not make sense for Etihad
to take a stake in Air Berlin just as the German carrier is
poised to join the Oneworld alliance of airlines next year.
Oneworld includes British Airways and Iberia -- owned by
International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) -- as well as
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific (0293.HK), Finnair (FIA1S.HE) and
Russia's S7 Airlines.
Of those, British Airways is closest to Air Berlin, being
its sponsor in the alliance and having struck a codeshare
agreement this year applying to more than 40 European
destinations.
BA and Iberia drew up a shortlist of 12 targets to pursue
after their $9 billion merger was completed late last year. IAG
last month agreed to buy Lufthansa's UK unit bmi and is also
seen as a possible bidder for Air Portugal (TAP) and a stake in
Aer Lingus AERL.I.
"IAG doesn’t want to make any comment on rumours or
speculation regarding the future of Air Berlin," a spokesman for
IAG said.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
