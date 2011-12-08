Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BANKS

Polish banks earned 13.3 billion zlotys ($3.99 billion) net profits in the first three quarters of the year, 39.2 percent more that in the corresponding period last year, the financial regulator was quoted as saying by the Parkiet daily on Thursday.

PEKAO

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services warned late on Wednesday that it may lower the long-term credit rating of Bank Pekao SA , a subsidiary of Italy's Unicredit, if the rating of the parent will be downgraded by the agency.

ENEA

The electric power plant Kozienicie belonging to ENEA utility has opened a tender for the construction of a new 900-1000 megawatt power block, which is to be finished by 2016, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Thursday. The initial bids were filed in the tender.

KGHM

KGHM's C$3 billion ($2.96 billion) bid for Quadra FNX is widely being viewed as a low-ball offer, and its proposal may well result in a full-blown bidding war for the Canadian miner, which controls one of the world's largest undeveloped copper projects.

KGHM CEO also signalled the miner would pay a 2011 dividend close to 30 percent of its profit.

NETIA

Poland's Netia is being circled by local private equity funds eager to cash in on the group's ripening synergies from the telecom group's recent takeovers, market sources told Reuters.

RATES ON HOLD

Poland's central bank left interest rates on hold again on Wednesday and said it sees inflation returning to target in the medium term, but it warned of more currency intervention if the zloty continues to be volatile.

