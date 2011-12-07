PARIS, DEC 7 - Commodities firm Louis Dreyfus has no need to list on the stock exchange though it may call on financial or industrial partners to raise capital, Chairman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview released on Wednesday.

The group has significant financial reserves at its disposal to assure its development and could also enter new business areas where opportunities arise, she told the newspaper.

"Louis Dreyfus must remain a family business, which offers us real competitive advantages, notably during a period where listed companies are knocked about and under short-term pressure," Louis-Dreyfus was quoted as saying.

She added: "Today, I don't see any reason to list on the stock exchange. We have the means to assure our development."

The French company has been in a state of flux since former head Robert Louis-Dreyfus died in 2009. He left his 59 percent majority stake to a trust, and made a commitment that his heirs would buy out minority shareholders from 2012.

The chairman told Le Figaro she did not know what the minority shareholders planned to do, although they might sell 20 percent out of the 39 percent they hold in the group next year.

"I can finance these repurchases without handicapping the group's development," she said. "With our high profitability, we can call on bank financing or investors."

The company disposed of its property in the United States and sold energy assets earlier this year.

Louis Dreyfus competes for dominance of agricultural commodities trading with Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and Cargill Inc [CARG.UL].

The Louis Dreyfus Commodities branch generated some $46 billion in net sales last year and more than $1 billion in consolidated net profit.

Louis-Dreyfus told Le Figaro that 2011 would be "almost as good" as 2010, when it had "$1 billion in profits."

She added that strategic discussions with Bunge and Glencore International (GLEN.L) had come to nothing.

Asked about her priorities for the coming years, Louis-Dreyfus said one focus would be to develop in Africa as populations there expand and the need for food grows.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alden Bentley)

