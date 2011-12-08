* EDF did not detail new security measures

PARIS Dec 8 EDF will reinforce security at its nuclear power plants, its chief executive said on Thursday, after Greenpeace activists succeeded in entering two of them this week to alert the public on their lack of security.

Greenpeace activists entered the Nogent plant near Paris early on Monday and climbed onto one of the domes that houses a reactor, while others went into the Cruas nuclear power site in southeastern France.

"Measures have already been decided which will make this kind of intrusion even more difficult and probably more painful," Proglio said on the margins of a partnership announcement with GE Energy. He declined to give details on those measures.

The government said earlier this week that lessons would be learnt from the Greenpeace action and that security would be reinforced at EDF's 19 power plants, which provide 75 percent of the country's electricity usage.

Proglio said the plants' safety zones had not been disrupted.

"The intruders had been detected right from the start and been tracked all along," Proglio said, adding that the activists were mostly women equipped with lassos and overalls.

France's dependence on nuclear energy, more than any other country, has been much debated ahead of the presidential election in April.

The Socialist Party and the Greens struck a deal last month to shut France's 24 oldest reactors by 2025 and not to build any more reactors if they come to power, marking a U-turn by the Socialists who had supported nuclear power in the 1980s and the 1990s.

After Japan's Fukushima disaster in March 2011, France decided to carry out safety tests on its 58 nuclear reactors to check their capacity to resist flooding, earthquakes, power outages and failure of the cooling systems as well as operational management of accidents.

The tests did not include terrorist attacks or the possibility of a plane crash. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli, editing by Jane Baird)