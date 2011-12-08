LONDON Dec 8 Gold fell 1.0 percent on the day on Thursday, rapidly reversing earlier gains made on an expected European Central Bank rate cut, after the central bank's president said it was not considering cutting rates again, which undermined the euro.

Spot gold was last down 0.4 percent at $1,734.60 an ounce, having risen to a session high of $1,754.10 after the ECB cut rates to a record low 1 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the decision to cut rates was not unanimous and gave no signal that the central bank would expand its bond-buying programme.

The ensuing drop in the euro and sharp declines across equity and commodity markets also hit gold.

