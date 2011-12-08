LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Subordinated bondholders of
Spanish bank debt could be at risk of burden-sharing if the
country proceeds with a rumoured bad bank, similar to what
occurred in Ireland, SG analysts warned on Thursday.
Spain's Prime Minister Mario Rajoy's a policy speech later
on Thursday which could include sweeping decisions on the
overhaul of the country's troubled banking sector according to
SG.
The size of the bad bank could contain as much as EUR176bn
of impaired and foreclosed property assets. Investors have been
reluctant to lend to the country's banks because of worries
around the bad assets sitting on their balance sheets.
"Until this overhang is dealt with convincingly, via cogent
and realistic value adjustments, the sector's credit risk
premium will remain elevated, leading to significant balance
sheet deleveraging and earnings depletion," SG analysts wrote
today.
They added that the solutions could either be an extensive
asset protection scheme, which would be similar to what was done
in the UK or the establishment of a Spanish NAMA which is the
agency managing Ireland's banks bad loans.
If Spain was to opt for the latter, "holders of subordinated
debt could be forced to participate in a bank rescue through
coercive debt restructuring or forced exchanges."
Holders of Irish subordinated debt faced severe losses on
their subordinated debt holdings, and in some cases got as
little as 10% back of their initial investments.
"A Spanish NAMA is not currently reflected in subordinated
CDS prices and a deeper restructuring of property exposures may
be detrimental to subordinated holder," said SG. "However, a
NAMA shock could push all CDS spreads out indiscriminately until
the market settles."
SG analysts added that Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank were
the better prepared to face their property risks while Bankia,
Banco Popular and Banco Sabadell were the more exposed.
