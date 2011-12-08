* Expects to benefit from tracker fund interest
* Shares up 1.7 pct on Thursday as moves up to main market
* Sees output slightly above 160,000 ounces this year
LONDON, Dec 8 West Africa-focused gold
producer Avocet Mining expects to enter the FTSE 250
index in the March reshuffle and tap investment from index
tracking funds.
The mining company, which moved up to the main market from
AIM on Thursday, said tracker funds typically account for about
15-17 percent of the shareholder register for companies included
in the FTSE indices.
At a presentation to journalists, Avocet said it estimated
that some funds had already invested in the company in
anticipation of its inclusion, but that it expects the remaining
10-13 percent to invest nearer the time of the reshuffle.
As a gold producer that pays a dividend, the miner said it
also believes income funds will be attracted to the company.
Chief Executive Brett Richards said Avocet expects to
produce slightly more than 160,000 ounces of gold this year,
although he also noted that costs pressures were continuing with
the price of fuel up about 75 percent on a year ago.
Avocet is looking to increase production to about 500,000
ounces within the next few years. It operates one mine in
Burkina Faso and has exploration projects there and in Guinea
and Mali.
The shares closed up 1.7 percent on Thursday, valuing the
miner at about 435 million pounds ($680 million).
($1 = 0.6398 British pounds)
(Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Andrew Callus)