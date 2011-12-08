LONDON Dec 8 Europe's banks must increase capital by 114.7 billion euros, more than predicted two months ago, to make sure they are strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) released the estimate on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. For the story click on: [ID:nL5E7N843J]

(Reporting by Steve Slater)

((steve.slater@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 20 7542 4367;)) Keywords: BANKS/EBA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.