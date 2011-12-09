The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

EU SUMMIT

EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone on Friday, but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all 27 member states, meaning a deal will instead have to involve just euro zone states and any others that want to join.

ITALY GROWTH

Italy's government on Thursday slightly reduced its fiscal deficit target for this year and formally confirmed ministers' comments indicating a recession in 2012 and near-stagnation in 2013.

BANKS

Europe's banks must find 114.7 billion euros of extra capital, more than predicted two months ago, to make them strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence.

The Bank of Italy said on Thursday domestic banks would be allowed only "the narrowest of actions that impact risk weighted assets" as they try to plug a capital shortfall of 15.37 billion euros indicated by the European Banking Authority.

UNICREDIT

The bank said on Thursday it will meet the EBA target of Core Tier 1 ratio at 9 percent by end-June 2012.

INTESA SANPAOLO, MONTE PASCHI, UBI BANCA , BANCO POPOLARE

The Bank of Italy said on Thursday Intesa Sanpaolo has no capital need, Monte dei Paschi has a capital need of 3.267 billion euros, UBI Banca of 1.393 billion euros and Banco Popolare of 2.731 billion euros.

* MEDIOBANCA, FONDIARIA-SAI, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

The investment bank has a 1.05 billion euro exposure to the two insurers while Fonsai's controlling holding Premafin owes Mediobanca 76 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.

The insurer's solvency margin would stand at 95-96 percent without Italian regulatory rules which allows it to exclude from calculation losses on domestic sovereign holdings, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* FIAT

Trade unions could sign up to the new work contract with Fiat on Friday evening, several newspapers said.

* IMPREGILO

The Benetton family is set to reject the Gavio group's offer for its stake in Impregilo's holding IGLI, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report. Also the Ligresti family -- which is also an IGLI shareholder -- has doubts on whether to accept the offer but its creditor banks have the last say in the matter.

ENEL

S&P said on Thursday it had placed Enel's long-term credit rating on creditwatch with negative implications following a similar amendment of the Italian Republic's credit rating.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said on Friday unopted rights in its capital increase would be traded on the stock market between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16.

* ENI

The group's oil production in Libya totals 200,000 barrels per day or 70 percent of pre-war levels, Il Sole 24 Ore said quoting Eni's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni. * EDISON, A2A

The management of regional utility A2A, which controls Edison alongside France's EDF, has met with Italy's industry minister to discuss the state of talks with EDF over the reorganisation of Edison, several newspapers said. The minister has taken a few days to study the sticking points in the talks, Il Messaggero said.

