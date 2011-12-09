(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Dec 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

ROMANIA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FLAT M/M IN OCTOBER

Romania's adjusted industrial output was flat on the month in October and rose 4.8 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday.

ROMANIA SELLS 2-YEAR T-BONDS, YIELDS MARGINALLY DOWN

Romania sold a more than planned 743 million lei in 2-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 7.15 percent, from 7.23 percent at a previous Nov. 3 tender, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP TO 5.1 PCT IN NOV

Romania's jobless rate rose a touch to 5.1 percent in November, a fourth successive month of small increases after more than a year of steady decline, the employment agency said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS-FX WEAKEN AFTER DRAGHI, MKT EYES EU SUMMIT

Central European currencies weakened in late trade on Thursday, tracking the euro's decline on disappointment that the European Central Bank was not more aggressive in dealing with the euro zone debt crisis and on caution ahead of an EU summit.

POLL-CEE FX SEEN FIRMING BUT EURO CRISIS TAKES TOLL

The Polish zloty is expected to firm about 6.5 percent against the euro in the next year, leading a weaker recovery of Central European currencies than previously forecast as the euro zone crisis drags on, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

NEW BRD HEAD

Alexandre Maymat could replace Guy Poupet as head of Romania's second-largest bank BRD as of next year, the bank said in a statement. BRD is controlled by France's Societe Generale.

TRANSGAZ

Romania received only one bid for an adviser on its planned sale of a 15 percent stake in state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz from a consortium of brokerages RCI, BT Securities and Wood&Co.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

FINANCIAL BUFFER

The finance ministry has a financial buffer of about 3 billion euros ($3.99 billion), official sources said. The buffer would cover Romania's financing needs for the next four months.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 6

MINIMUM WAGE

The labour ministry submitted for public debate a draft bill to increase the monthly minimum gross salary to 700 lei ($210)from the present 670 lei as of 2012.

Jurnalul National, Page 5

