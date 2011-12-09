* Q/Q contraction revised to 0.6 pct from 0.4 pct
* Recession seen deepening as more austerity coming
LISBON Dec 9 Portugal's economy shrank a
greater than initially reported 0.6 percent in the third
quarter, slipping deeper into recession as austerity and
financing problems weighed amid the debt crisis while export
growth slowed.
Austerity measures under Portugal's 78 billion euro bailout
agreed with the European Union and the IMF in May are expected
to lead to the deepest recession since the country returned to
democracy in 1974. The government projects the economy will
contract 1.6 percent this year and 3 percent in 2012.
The National Statistics Institute's (INE) second reading of
GDP on Friday showed a sharper quarter-on-quarter contraction
than the flash estimate of minus 0.4 percent.
GDP contracted by 0.2 percent in the second quarter and 0.6
percent in the first quarter of this year, INE said.
"The reduction of economic activity is still more of a
reflection of difficulties with the financing of the economy
rather than the impact of austerity ... which means the
recession will continue to worsen in the quarters to come when
austerity measures fully kick in," said Filipe Garcia, head of
Informacao de Mercados Financeiros economic consultants.
INE said that year-on-year GDP fell 1.7 percent, the same as
in its flash estimate, after a contraction of 1 percent in the
previous quarter.
Parliament approved last week a tough 2012 budget that
suspends holiday and year-end bonuses for civil servants and
hikes many taxes further.
The INE said internal demand, which has already suffered
from higher taxes and pay cuts imposed this year, dropped 0.6
percent from the previous quarter as both investment and public
consumption ebbed.
Compared with a year ago, internal demand fell a steep 4.6
percent, with private consumption down 3.3 percent and
investment slumping by 13.7 percent.
Exports rose just 2.7 percent from the previous quarter,
their positive impact neutralised by a 2.4 percent increase in
imports. Export growth also decelerated to 6.5 percent
year-on-year from 8.7 percent in the second quarter.
Nevertheless, another batch of INE data on Friday showed
exports growing faster in the three months through October than
in the third quarter, with Portugal's trade gap falling a steep
30 percent from a year earlier.
The government is hoping a recovery may begin by late 2012
mainly on exports, although many economists warn Europe's
economic slowdown would make it much more difficult for Portugal
to return to growth and meet its 2012 budget deficit target
under the bailout. It has to slash the gap to 4.5 percent next
year from this year's projected 5.9 percent.
