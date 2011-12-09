* Antitrust watchdog backs lower call-termination charges
PARIS Dec 9 The French antitrust watchdog
on Friday said it is backing lower call-termination rates for
Iliad SA's unit Free on a temporary basis to allow even
competition among mobile operators as the company prepares to
launch its mobile service in early 2012.
Termination rates are charges that one telecom operator
charges to another for terminating calls on its network.
The Autorite de la concurrence said in a statement that it
would not be fair for Free to pay the same charges as its more
established competitors, which already have a large customer
pool.
