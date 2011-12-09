* Antitrust watchdog backs lower call-termination charges

* Says move will allow even competition in mobile market

PARIS Dec 9 The French antitrust watchdog on Friday said it is backing lower call-termination rates for Iliad SA's unit Free on a temporary basis to allow even competition among mobile operators as the company prepares to launch its mobile service in early 2012.

Termination rates are charges that one telecom operator charges to another for terminating calls on its network.

The Autorite de la concurrence said in a statement that it would not be fair for Free to pay the same charges as its more established competitors, which already have a large customer pool.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)