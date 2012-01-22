LONDON Jan 22 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times

RBS INVESTMENT BANKERS TO SHARE 2.5 BLN POUNDS PAY POT

Investment bankers at RBS are to share a 2.5 billion pound ($3.9 billion) pay pot, taking an average of nearly 140,000 pounds each, despite demands from Prime Minister David Cameron and other lawmakers for a clampdown on bonuses.

The bill comprises all pay and perks and estimated 500 million pounds in bonuses.

ANADARKO PETROLEUM ENTERS ROCKHOPPER RACE

Anadarko Petroleum is considering making a move on Rockhopper, the British company looking to develop its Sea Lion reservoir, 80 miles north of the Falkland Islands.

Rockhopper's broker Bank of America Merrill Lynch is looking at a range of funding options, including finding a partner to shoulder some of the development costs of the field, and Texas-based Anadarko is one of a number that has expressed an interest.

PRESIDENT PETROLEUM TO POST JUMP IN RESERVES

President Petroleum is expected to reveal oil and gas reserves worth at least 77 pence a share later this week.

BP JOINS RACE FOR COVE ENERGY'S STAKE IN AFRICAN GAS FIELD

BP is targeting Cove Energy, the British independent oil group put up for sale earlier this year which owns a 8.5 percent stake in the huge Rovuma gas field off the coast of Mozambique.

The newspaper also said it understood ONGC, India's national oil company, and Gail, its state-owned gas firm, were considering a joint bid, while Thailand's PTT, China's CNOOC and Korea Gas Corporation were also considering approaches.

Sunday Telegraph

VIRGIN MONEY IN POLE POSITION FOR MBNA CREDIT CARD BOOK

Virgin Money is in the final stages of a deal to buy the part of MBNA's UK and Irish credit card book made up of its own customers, believed to contain 3.5 billion pounds of the 10 billion portfolio up for sale.

STELIOS SAYS HE WILL OPPOSE EASYJET DIRECTORS' PAY

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder and largest shareholder of easyJet, will vote against the airline's remuneration report at its AGM, he told the newspaper in an email. Stelios has long opposed the pay packages of the board's top executives.

PRIVATE EQUITY EYES COLLAPSED RETAILER PEACOCKS

Private equity firms KKR, Permira and Sun European Partners are all separately poised to bid for Peacocks, while Scottish clothing group Edinburgh Woollen Mill is leading the list of trade buyers for some of the stores and grocer Tesco is also interested in parts of the portfolio.

The newspaper also says a judge is expected to grant a pre-pack administration for Bonmarche, part of the Peacocks group, on Monday for its sale to Sun European in a 10 million pounds deal.

DECATHLON LINES UP FOR BEST BUY STORES

Decathlon, the privately owned sportswear retailer, is bidding for some of the 11 Best Buy stores in Britain that were closed by its joint-venture owner Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy Inc earlier this month.

Decathlon is up against grocer Morrisons, which is in the lead for most of the sites, the newspaper added.

Independent on Sunday

GIP MULLS SALE OF LONDON CITY AIRPORT

The incoming chief executive of London City Airport has been told by its owner Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to examine options for a sale of the business, including selecting investment banking advisers.

The move would enable a quick deal when market conditions improved, the newspaper said, citing sources close to GIP, which also owns London's Gatwick Airport. ($1 = 0.6440 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)