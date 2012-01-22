FRANKFURT Jan 22 Germany's financial
services regulator BaFin wants banks to no longer solely reward
their staff for maximising profits, and instead begin
encouraging the avoidance of risks in the future.
"One of the causes for the crisis was compensation systems
that were so constructed as to incentivise additional profits.
Yet there were banks where a consolidation strategy would have
been more appropriate," Raimund Roeseler, Bafin's head of
banking oversight, told the Boersen-Zeitung.
"I don't know of any bank where management was incentivised
according to the success of a consolidation strategy or
according to risks that were prevented. Perhaps some banks
should therefore structure their compensation in such a way as
to reward not just new business, but much more avoiding risk,"
he added.
Roeseler also criticised the markets in credit and currency
derivatives for no longer serving their original purpose to
hedge risks.
"Derivative markets have completely detached themselves from
real markets, and I believe regulators need to intervene much
more forcefully there," he said in comments published on
Saturday.
Roeseler, who told the paper he was personally a supporter
of a financial transaction tax, also said that high-frequency
trading was an "issue" for him as well.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)