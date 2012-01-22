FRANKFURT Jan 22 Germany's financial services regulator BaFin wants banks to no longer solely reward their staff for maximising profits, and instead begin encouraging the avoidance of risks in the future.

"One of the causes for the crisis was compensation systems that were so constructed as to incentivise additional profits. Yet there were banks where a consolidation strategy would have been more appropriate," Raimund Roeseler, Bafin's head of banking oversight, told the Boersen-Zeitung.

"I don't know of any bank where management was incentivised according to the success of a consolidation strategy or according to risks that were prevented. Perhaps some banks should therefore structure their compensation in such a way as to reward not just new business, but much more avoiding risk," he added.

Roeseler also criticised the markets in credit and currency derivatives for no longer serving their original purpose to hedge risks.

"Derivative markets have completely detached themselves from real markets, and I believe regulators need to intervene much more forcefully there," he said in comments published on Saturday.

Roeseler, who told the paper he was personally a supporter of a financial transaction tax, also said that high-frequency trading was an "issue" for him as well. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)