BUCHAREST Jan 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 300 million lei ($89.18 million) in six-month treasury bills.

ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS ENTER 10TH DAY

Protests demanding the Romanian government resign over its austerity measures continued for a tenth successive day in the capital Bucharest on Sunday and in some other cities around the country.

CEE MARKETS

The Hungarian forint gave up some of this week's strong gains against the euro in a corrective move on Friday as markets eyed Budapest's continuing struggle to secure an aid deal, while other emerging European currencies were mixed.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

The head of Romania's second-largest listed bank Banca Transilvania resigned his post and will be replaced by board-member Peter Franklin as interim director starting from Feb. 1, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

PARLIAMENT

* Parliament holds extraordinary session on Monday.

Agerpres

* Romania's opposition demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Emil Boc last week, seeking early polls.

PRIVATE MANAGEMENT FOR STATE-OWNED COMPANIES

* Three headhunting companies, seeking to advise the economy ministry to select private managers for four of Romania's state-owned firms under a plan agreed under an IMF-led aid deal, filed their bids to be involved in the selection.

Out of the three only two offers were accepted, the economy ministry said.

* The selection process could be completed within a week, an economy ministry official said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

TRANSELECTRICA

Adrian-Victor Vevera was elected president of the managing board of Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica. Horia Hahaianu remains CEO of the company.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

