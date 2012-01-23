Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

LOT

Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines will start talks to acquire Poland's LOT, Hurriyet newspaper said citing Turkish Airlines Chairman Hamdi Topcu. Topcu said official talks will begin soonest, Hurriyet reported.

SHALE GAS

Poland granted 109 concessions for exploring shale gas deposits, but despite the fact that drilling has started in the first half of 2010 no deposit has been found and confirmed so far, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday.

COAL MINES

The treasury ministry awaits binding offers from investors for the lignite coal plants Adamow and Konin by Friday, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

POLKOMTEL

Poland's mobile operator Polkomtel plans to boost its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) thanks to cost-cutting by up to 150 million zlotys ($44.91 million) in the next 18-24 months, Parkiet daily reported. Polkomtel also plans to tighten cooperation with its former shareholder Vodafone.

HACKERS' ATTACK

Hackers from the Anonymous group blocked numerous websites of Polish authorities on Saturday, barring access to the internet sites of the parliament, the prime minister and the president to protest against Warsaw's plans of signing the ACTA agreement that aims to protect intellectual rights, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Friday reaffirmed Poland's eligibility to tap a precautionary credit line if necessary and said Europe's debt woes still pose a risk to the Polish economy. ($1 = 3.3401 Polish zlotys)

