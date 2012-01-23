Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
LOT
Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines will
start talks to acquire Poland's LOT, Hurriyet newspaper
said citing Turkish Airlines Chairman Hamdi Topcu. Topcu said
official talks will begin soonest, Hurriyet reported.
SHALE GAS
Poland granted 109 concessions for exploring shale gas
deposits, but despite the fact that drilling has started in the
first half of 2010 no deposit has been found and confirmed so
far, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported on Monday.
COAL MINES
The treasury ministry awaits binding offers from investors
for the lignite coal plants Adamow and Konin by Friday, the
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
POLKOMTEL
Poland's mobile operator Polkomtel plans to boost its
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) thanks to cost-cutting by up to 150 million zlotys
($44.91 million) in the next 18-24 months, Parkiet daily
reported. Polkomtel also plans to tighten cooperation with its
former shareholder Vodafone.
HACKERS' ATTACK
Hackers from the Anonymous group blocked numerous websites
of Polish authorities on Saturday, barring access to the
internet sites of the parliament, the prime minister and the
president to protest against Warsaw's plans of signing the ACTA
agreement that aims to protect intellectual rights,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
IMF
The International Monetary Fund on Friday reaffirmed
Poland's eligibility to tap a precautionary credit line if
necessary and said Europe's debt woes still pose a risk to the
Polish economy.
($1 = 3.3401 Polish zlotys)
