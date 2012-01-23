* Steel output to grow more than 6 percent in 2012-MEPS

* Restocking will take place in first few months-Fish

* China continues to drive global growth

(Add comments from MEPS)

LONDON, Jan 23 Global crude steel production hit a new record in 2011 but the pace of growth fell sharply as a deepening sovereign debt crisis in the EU and slowing economic growth in top consumer China dented demand.

"Despite the doom and gloom that we have seen in the last few months we still had growth in most regions," said Peter Fish, managing director at Meps, a UK steel consultancy.

"We expect growth to continue at slightly more than 6 percent in 2012. It's much less than in 2010 but it's still growth and there aren't too many industries that can show that sort of numbers at the moment."

Global steel production was at 1.527 billion tonnes in 2011, up 6.8 percent from 2010, data from the World Steel Association

(Worldsteel) showed on Monday.

This compared with a 15 percent increase in 2010.

In 2011, China, the top consumer and producer of the alloy, produced 695.5 million tonnes of crude steel, up 8.9 percent.

China's steel production expanded by 9.3 percent in 2010.

After a very strong first half, steelmakers in China and worldwide were forced to reduce their production rate as a gloomier economic situation started to take its toll on demand for metal and steel.

It was a year of destocking as people were worried about getting stuck with inventories that could lose value, Fish said.

"Although there hasn't been a great improvement in the market situation yet, people are struggling to meet a slightly higher demand so we should certainly see some restocking at least in the first few months this year," he said.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Jason Neely)

((silvia.antonioli@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 0207 542 1755)(Reuters Messaging: silvia.antonioli.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: STEEL OUTPUT

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.