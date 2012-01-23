BRIEF-First Capital Realty Q4 earnings per share c$1.59
* First Capital Realty Inc qtrly operating ffo per diluted share $1.10
OSLO, 23 jan Spotprisen på laks steg til et gjennomsnitt på 25,75 kroner per kilo i uke 3 (forrige uke) fra 23,36 kroner uken før, ifølge statistikk fra NOS Clearing og Fish Pool.
Prisen er til oppdretter og gjelder fersk sløyd laks med levering i Oslo. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
BOSTON, Feb 14 William Stiritz, one of the largest investors in Herbalife Ltd, cut his stake in the nutrition and weight loss company to 1.4 percent at the end of the fourth quarter from 5.2 percent a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
* Starboard Value LP takes 1.1 million share stake in Rockwell Collins - SEC filing