GROWTH

There's a high probability that Poland's economic growth may slow to 2.5 percent in 2012 from an expected 4 percent in the previous year, a member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council, Andrzej Kazmierczak, told a monthly magazine Bank.

Statistics office will publish the official 2011 growth figure on January 27.

LOTOS

Poland's treasury is "seriously" considering the country's gas monopoly PGNiG's role in the privatisation of oil refiner Lotos, daily Dziennik Gazata Prawna reported without naming its sources.

ENEA

Poland's utility Enea considers investing in local coal miner Bogdanka to gain direct access to coal used for energy production, Enea's deputy chief executive said.

LOT

One more strategic investor besides Turkish Airlines is eyeing the state's controling stake in Poland's carrier LOT, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted treasury ministry spokeswoman as saying.

