The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
FIAT
Four Fiat factories in Italy will halt production starting
on Tuesday because of a trucking strike in protest of austerity
measures introduced by Prime Minister Mario Monti.
* UNICREDIT
The bank is seeking new shareholders among leading Italian
businessmen who would each invest up to 50 million euros, La
Stampa reported without quoting sources.
Tod's owner Diego Della Valle, Geox's
founder Mario Moretti Polegato and Genoa's Malacalza family are
among contacted parties, La Stampa and Il Sole 24 Ore said.
FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL
The board meeting of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI
to discuss the planned capital hike of up to 750 million euros
has been put back to Jan. 29, a source close to company said on
Monday.
* Unipol said on Tuesday exclusive talks with the Ligresti
family over a merger plan with Fondiaria-SAI had been extended
and would run until Friday Jan. 27.
* Mediobanca is looking to create a consortium of
banks that would guarantee capital increases both at
Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol for a total of up to 1.75 billion euros
if the merger plan between the two insurers went ahead, MF
reported.
* TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA, GENERALI
, INTESA SANPAOLO
Telecom Italia's Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe has told
the board he is considering cutting the amount earmarked for
dividend payments on 2011 results to 900 million euros from 1.2
billion euros, Il Messaggero said without quoting sources.
Telecom Italia controlling shareholder Telco is planning to
issue a 3.4 billion euro bond in February to refinance debt
expiring this year, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.
The bond would be subscribed by Telco itself, which is an
unlisted holding company comprising Telefonica,
Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca.
