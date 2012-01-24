The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FIAT

Four Fiat factories in Italy will halt production starting on Tuesday because of a trucking strike in protest of austerity measures introduced by Prime Minister Mario Monti.

* UNICREDIT

The bank is seeking new shareholders among leading Italian businessmen who would each invest up to 50 million euros, La Stampa reported without quoting sources.

Tod's owner Diego Della Valle, Geox's founder Mario Moretti Polegato and Genoa's Malacalza family are among contacted parties, La Stampa and Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

The board meeting of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI to discuss the planned capital hike of up to 750 million euros has been put back to Jan. 29, a source close to company said on Monday. * Unipol said on Tuesday exclusive talks with the Ligresti family over a merger plan with Fondiaria-SAI had been extended and would run until Friday Jan. 27. * Mediobanca is looking to create a consortium of banks that would guarantee capital increases both at Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol for a total of up to 1.75 billion euros if the merger plan between the two insurers went ahead, MF reported.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA, GENERALI , INTESA SANPAOLO

Telecom Italia's Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe has told the board he is considering cutting the amount earmarked for dividend payments on 2011 results to 900 million euros from 1.2 billion euros, Il Messaggero said without quoting sources.

Telecom Italia controlling shareholder Telco is planning to issue a 3.4 billion euro bond in February to refinance debt expiring this year, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

The bond would be subscribed by Telco itself, which is an unlisted holding company comprising Telefonica, Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca.

