222 firm orders plus 150 options
Further weakens already struggling SAS
Shares surge 12 percent
OSLO, Jan 25 Nordic budget carrier
Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) ordered 222 narrow-body aircraft
worth a total of $21.5 billion at list prices on Wednesday,
taking a big bet on Europe's recovery and hoping to further
weaken struggling rival SAS (SAS.ST).
Norwegian Air split its order between Boeing Corp (BA.N) and
Airbus (part of EADS EAD.PA), taking 100 of Boeing's new 737
MAX8, 100 of the Airbus A320neo and 22 Boeing 787-800s.
It also signed options for another 100 of the new Boeings
and 50 A320neos as it seeks to replace it entire fleet of 62
aircraft with deliveries starting in 2016.
"This will be a huge growth story for the future, and as we
see it, SAS is not even close to be able to match anything like
this considering their debt situation," Christian Dyvik, an
analyst at Handelsbanken, said.
Norwegian Air shares surged as much as 12 percent on the
order and traded up 8 percent at 0818 GMT, while SAS was down
0.5 percent.
SAS has for years been struggling with cut-price rivals and
an aged fleet of planes, and has not made a full-year profit
since 2007. It expects to report a profit for 2011 as cost-
cutting measures bear fruit, but in the longer term many
analysts believe SAS will not survive alone.
While SAS struggles, Norwegian has thrived, lifting
passenger numbers by 3 million in 2011 to 16 million.
"This (order) enables Norwegian to become one of the
dominating players on the European market in the future," said
Hans Erik Jacobsen, an analyst at Swedbank First Securities.
"There will be a considerable consolidation in the European
airline market in the years to come, where much of the market
will be concentrated to fewer players."
Norwegian was established in 1993 and serves 261 routes in
Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from bases in
Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen, among others.
